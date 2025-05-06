The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing hosted an introductory event for the book entitled “The Security Imperative: Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy, authored by Ambassador Zamir Akram,who was also present on the occasion. The event was attended by think tanks,academia and media,among others
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.