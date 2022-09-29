The dilapidated condition of the main road outside the newspaper market is visible make hurdles in smooth traffic flow and create problems for road users in Provincial Capital

The dilapidated condition of the main road outside the newspaper market is visible make hurdles in smooth traffic flow and create problems for road users in Provincial Capital
APP11-290922 LAHORE: September 29 – The dilapidated condition of the main road outside the newspaper market is visible make hurdles in smooth traffic flow and create problems for road users in Provincial Capital . APP
The dilapidated condition of the main road outside the newspaper market is visible make hurdles in smooth traffic flow and create problems for road users in Provincial Capital
APP11-290922 LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR