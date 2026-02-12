Thursday, February 12, 2026
APP77-120226 KARACHI: February 12 – The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Akbar Eissazadeh addressing 47th Anniversary of Revolution ceremony held at the Iran Consulate. APP/TZD/SSH
