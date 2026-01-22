- Advertisement -
The city welcomed the first night of winter, with the traffic lights going off creating a chill in the air and prompting people in the provincial capital to take precautionary measures to ward off the cold wave
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan