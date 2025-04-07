The Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, met with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
