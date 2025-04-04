22.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 5, 2025
APP24-040425 TASHKENT: April 04 – The Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, met with the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, H.E. Ms. Tanzila K. Narbaeva, on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). APP/MAF/FHA
APP24-040425
TASHKENT
