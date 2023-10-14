ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
MARRAKECH: October 14 - The CEO of Global Growth & Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, met the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, on the sidelines of annual meeting of the WB/IMF. Building on on previous discussions in Pakistan, the meeting centered on Pakistan Digital Stack i.e. next generation of Raast supported Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which Pakistan can introduce with BMG Foundation's help. The meeting was followed by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan with BMGF on the Pakistan Digital Stack.
MARRAKECH: October 14 – The CEO of Global Growth & Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, met the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, on the sidelines of annual meeting of the WB/IMF. Building on on previous discussions in Pakistan, the meeting centered on Pakistan Digital Stack i.e. next generation of Raast supported Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which Pakistan can introduce with BMG Foundation’s help. The meeting was followed by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan with BMGF on the Pakistan Digital Stack. APP/ABB

