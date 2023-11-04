- The CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting, while Chairman/ACS (Dev) from Provincial Governments also participated in the meeting.
- Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR
- FM Jilani strongly condemns terrorist attack in Gwadar
- Polls date announcement dispels election delay notion: Solangi
- Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at Norwegian parliament
Pakistan's National News Agency