APP39-261123 ABU DHABI: November 26 - The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is being received by the Minister for Justice of the United Arab Emirates H.E. Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at Al Bateen Airport. APP/ZID
