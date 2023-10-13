The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a meeting on the matters related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a meeting on the matters related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
APP50-131023 PESHAWAR: October 13 – The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a meeting on the matters related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. APP/ABB
The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a meeting on the matters related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
APP50-131023
PESHAWAR: October 13 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services