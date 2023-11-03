The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers.

The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers.
APP46-021123 ISLAMABAD: November 02 - The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers. APP/ZID
The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers.
APP46-021123
ISLAMABAD: November 02 –
The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers.
APP47-021123
ISLAMABAD: November 02 – The Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akthar held a Meeting with Chairman FBR and his team and reviewed FBR reform and measures to enhance the revenue. She directed Chairman FBR to make all out efforts to improve the efficiency of PRAL to facilitate the taxpayers. APP/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services