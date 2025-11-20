Friday, November 21, 2025
APP59-201125 KARACHI: November 20 - The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organizing an exhibition on the 21st day of the 39-day World Culture Festival, showcasing the works of Pakistani and international artists. Peace & Pieces, Burkina Faso in Volume 4, illustrated by Adjaratou Ouedraoga. Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah briefed about the artworks. Renowned painter Shahid Rassam and Chairperson of the Doman Empowerment Committee Chand Gul Shah are present on this occasion. APP/ABB
