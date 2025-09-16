The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show inaugurates by Provincial Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, Consul General UAE Dr. Bakhit Ateeq Al Rumiiti, and Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Faiz Ahmed by cutting the ribbon at Expo Center. The event attended by the Charge d’Affaires of the UAE, His Excellency Muhammad Sultan Al-Khatib, and the Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Wahab Zaid.
