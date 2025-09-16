Wednesday, September 17, 2025
The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show inaugurates by Provincial Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, Consul General UAE Dr. Bakhit Ateeq Al Rumiiti, and Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Faiz Ahmed by cutting the ribbon at Expo Center. The event attended by the Charge d’Affaires of the UAE, His Excellency Muhammad Sultan Al-Khatib, and the Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Wahab Zaid.

KARACHI: September 16 - The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show inaugurates by Provincial Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, Consul General UAE Dr. Bakhit Ateeq Al Rumiiti, and Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Faiz Ahmed by cutting the ribbon at Expo Center. The event attended by the Charge d'Affaires of the UAE, His Excellency Muhammad Sultan Al-Khatib, and the Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Wahab Zaid.
KARACHI: September 16 – 
KARACHI: September 16 – At the inauguration of the 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show at Expo Center Karachi, Provincial Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani is being presented with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Shield by His Excellency Dr. Abdul Wahab Zaid, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. He is accompanied by Consul General UAE Dr. Bakhit Ateeq Al Rumiiti, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Faiz Ahmed, Charge d'Affaires of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Muhammad Sultan Al Kuttyub and others.
