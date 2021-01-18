Home Photos General Coverage Photos Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 9:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-180121 PESHAWAR: January 18 - Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Students are attending school after educational institutions resume across KP after COVID-19 pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as... Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions