Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after opening of educational institutions
APP28-210121 HYDERABAD: January 21 – Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after opening of educational institutions. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 48 lives, infects 1,772 more in last 24 hours

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR