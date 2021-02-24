Home Photos Teachers of Shadab Girls College participating in tug-of-war competition during sports event...PhotosSports PhotosTeachers of Shadab Girls College participating in tug-of-war competition during sports event at Jinnah Stadium Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP71-240221 SIALKOT: February 24 - Teachers of Shadab Girls College participating in tug-of-war competition during sports event at Jinnah Stadium. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtAPP72-240221SIALKOT: February 24 – Teachers of Shadab Girls College participating in tug-of-war competition during sports event at Jinnah Stadium. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtAPP73-240221SIALKOT: February 24 – Students of Shadab Girls College participating in different games during sports event at Jinnah Stadium. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtALSO READ Cadets performing march past during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet CollegeRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR‘PDM defeat in by-polls ‘writing on the wall’ : Shehryar AfridiPro Vice Chancellor, the Islamia Univerity of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and judges Teachers along with the position holder students of the competition...Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE Ground