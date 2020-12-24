Home Photos General Coverage Photos Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown miscreants Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 6:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-241220 GILGIT: December 24 - Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown miscreants. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP48-241220 ALSO READ Under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles set ablaze by unknown miscreants RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown... Under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles set ablaze by unknown miscreants Under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles set ablaze by unknown miscreants