Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production visiting Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Center (KTDMC)

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production visiting Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Center (KTDMC)
APP43-090123 KARACHI: January 09 – Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production visiting Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Center (KTDMC). APP/IQJ/TZD/MOS
Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production visiting Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Center (KTDMC)
APP43-090123 KARACHI
Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production visiting Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Center (KTDMC)
APP44-090123 KARACHI
Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production visiting Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Center (KTDMC)
APP45-090123 KARACHI