Home Photos Feature Photos Tailors stitching ladies clothes at their workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at... PhotosFeature Photos Tailors stitching ladies clothes at their workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Cantt Shopping Center Bazaar Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 6:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-210421 HYDERABAD: April 21 Tailors stitching ladies clothes at their workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Cantt Shopping Center Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth piece at his workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Resham Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth piece at his workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Resham Bazaar Tailors stitching clothes at their workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr