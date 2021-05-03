Home Photos Feature Photos Tailor busy preparing cloths at his work place as per increased demand... PhotosFeature Photos Tailor busy preparing cloths at his work place as per increased demand due to upcoming Eid-ul-Fitar festive Mon, 3 May 2021, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-030521 SARGODHA: May 03 - Tailor busy preparing cloths at his work place as per increased demand due to upcoming Eid-ul-Fitar festive. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tailor is stitching dress for upcoming Islamic holy Eve Eid-ul-Fitar in Islamabad Young people cutting iron sheets with modern gas cutters at their work place An old man cutting firewood for domestic use in his work place