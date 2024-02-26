Election day banner

Syed Murad Ali Shah Speaker on the Assembly floor after being election as Chief Minister of Sindh

Syed Murad Ali Shah Speaker on the Assembly floor after being election as Chief Minister of Sindh
APP46-260224 KARACHI: February 26 - Syed Murad Ali Shah Speaker on the Assembly floor after being election as Chief Minister of Sindh. APP/FHA
Syed Murad Ali Shah Speaker on the Assembly floor after being election as Chief Minister of Sindh
APP46-260224
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services