Home Photos General Coverage Photos Syed Muhammad Bilal, Director Media Islamabad Police addressing a press conference at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Syed Muhammad Bilal, Director Media Islamabad Police addressing a press conference at Rescue 15 Head office Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 7:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-200121 ISLAMABAD: January 20 Syed Muhammad Bilal, Director Media Islamabad Police addressing a press conference at Rescue 15 Head office. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Islamabad police to be equipped on modern lines to control street crimes: Sh Rasheed Islamabad police to get more smart cars for patrolling