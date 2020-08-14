PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SYDNEY: August 14 – Counselor General of Pakistan to Sydney, Muhammed Ashraf, Deputy Counselor General Mr Shehryar Khan Mandokhel and other staff at the ceremony held on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day at Pak Consulate. APP August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-14 SYDNEY: August 14 - Counselor General of Pakistan to Sydney, Muhammed Ashraf, Deputy Counselor General Mr Shehryar Khan Mandokhel and other staff at the ceremony held on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day at Pak Consulate. APP APP15-14 ALSO READ QUETTA: August 14 - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan addressing the ceremony of Independence Day at Balochistan Assembly. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer