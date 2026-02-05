Thursday, February 5, 2026
Supporters of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) stage a protest to show solidarity with Kashmiris as a part of Kashmir Solidarity Day

APP96-040226 PESHAWAR: February 04 - Supporters of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) stage a protest to show solidarity with Kashmiris as a part of Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD/ABB
