Home Photos General Coverage Photos Supporters of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) carry banners as they take part... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Supporters of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) carry banners as they take part in a demonstration at Karachi Press Club, protest against Israel’s deadly airstrikes launched on Gaza Wed, 12 May 2021, 11:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-120521 KARACHI: May 12 - Supporters of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) carry banners as they take part in a demonstration at Karachi Press Club, protest against Israel's deadly airstrikes launched on Gaza. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP35-120521 APP36-120521 ALSO READ DEA, RNL Technologies sign MoU to establish EV charging stations in Pakistan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan, Turkey vow to mobilize int’l community to help stop Israeli attacks Pakistan-Uzbekistan transit trade marks historic launch Pakistan exports to EU increase by $ 1.1 billion in last 10 months Paid Advertisements