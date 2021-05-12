Supporters of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) carry banners as they take part in a demonstration at Karachi Press Club, protest against Israel's deadly airstrikes launched on Gaza
APP35-120521 KARACHI: May 12 - Supporters of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) carry banners as they take part in a demonstration at Karachi Press Club, protest against Israel's deadly airstrikes launched on Gaza. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP35-120521

APP36-120521

ALSO READ  DEA, RNL Technologies sign MoU to establish EV charging stations in Pakistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR