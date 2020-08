ALSO READ KARACHI: August 29 – A large number of people attending the 9th Muharram procession at M A Jinnah Road. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning for Shiites in remembrance of the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi