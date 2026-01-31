Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSuccessful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Successful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra University

Successful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra University
APP23-310126 HYDERABAD: January 31 – Successful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra University. APP/AKS/ABB/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Successful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra University
APP23-310126
HYDERABAD
Successful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra University
APP24-310126
HYDERABAD 
Successful students display their degrees during the 23rd convocation 2026 at Isra University
APP25-310126
HYDERABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan