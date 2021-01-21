Home Photos Feature Photos Students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Government Girls High School... PhotosFeature Photos Students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Government Girls High School as the government reopened educational institutes Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 7:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-210121 HYDERABAD: January 21 – Students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Government Girls High School as the government reopened educational institutes. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ MoHR starts social inclusion of transgenders in twin cities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after opening of educational institutions COVID-19 claims 54 lives, infects 2,363 more in 24 hours COVID-19 claims 48 lives, infects 1,772 more in last 24 hours