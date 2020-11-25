Home Photos Feature Photos Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all... PhotosFeature Photos Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all schools across the country remain closed from November 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 8:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-251120 LAHORE: November 25 – Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all schools across the country remain closed from November 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP46-251120 ALSO READ UNHCR organizes activities to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Redouble efforts to end gender-based violence: UN chief Economy heading in right direction: Hafeez Shaikh Amid sharp COVID spike, govt won’t allow opposition gatherings to risk lives: PM