Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all schools across the country remain closed from November 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19
APP46-251120 LAHORE: November 25 – Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all schools across the country remain closed from November 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP46-251120

ALSO READ  UNHCR organizes activities to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR