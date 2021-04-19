Students wearing facemasks coming out from school as government reopened educational institutes from class 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19
APP48-190421 SARGODHA: April 19 - Students wearing facemasks coming out from school as government reopened educational institutes from class 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ  Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis likely to perform Hajj 2021: Minister

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR