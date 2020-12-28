CM KP directs issuance of ‘Fard’ to applicants within two days



#APPNews @IMMahmoodKhan @KPGovernment @infokpgovt @kamrankbangash



https://www.app.com.pk/national/cm-kp-directs-issuance-of-fard-to-applicants-within-two-days/ via @appcsocialmedia