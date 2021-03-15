Home Photos Feature Photos Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Master of Visual Art Artists...PhotosFeature PhotosStudents viewing the displayed paintings during the Master of Visual Art Artists exhibition (Degree Show 2021) at National College of Arts Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 11:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-150321 LAHORE: March 15 - Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Master of Visual Art Artists exhibition (Degree Show 2021) at National College of Arts. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP70-150321LAHORE: March 15 – Students viewing the displayed stuff during the Master of Visual Art Artists exhibition (Degree Show 2021) at National College of Arts. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP69-150321LAHORE: March 15 – Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Master of Visual Art Artists exhibition (Degree Show 2021) at National College of Arts. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariALSO READ A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORArtists performing in a drama Naferman presenting by Arts Council of Pakistan at Arts CouncilSpecial Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan viewing the painting on the wall of the Punjab University at Shaukat Ali...A worker carving designs on wooden frame at his workplace