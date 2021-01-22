Home Photos Feature Photos Students standing in queue for submitting board fees at a bank during... PhotosFeature Photos Students standing in queue for submitting board fees at a bank during study time Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 12:12 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-220121 SIALKOT: January 22 - Students standing in queue for submitting board fees at a bank during study time. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ADB to establish regional hub for improving economies KHANPUR: August 09 Visitors enjoying horse ride at the bank of Khanpur Lake at weekend. APP photo by Saleem Rana KHANPUR: August 09 Visitors enjoying a pleasant day at the bank of Khanpur Lake at weekend. APP photo by Saleem Rana