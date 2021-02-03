Students standing in a queue waiting for their turn for anti-typhoid vaccination during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city
APP49-030221 MULTAN: February 03 - Students standing in a queue waiting for their turn for anti-typhoid vaccination during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

