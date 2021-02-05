Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students selecting books at a stall during Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Books... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students selecting books at a stall during Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Books Festival organized by District Administration at Jinnah Bagh Fri, 5 Feb 2021, 7:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-050221 LARKANA: February 05 - Students selecting books at a stall during Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Books Festival organized by District Administration at Jinnah Bagh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP49-050221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players in action in a match during the Khalti Ice Festival to promote the winter tourism in the area at Khalti Lake A group photo during the Khalti Ice Festival to promote the winter tourism in the area at Khalti Lake Perched in between legendary Suleman Mountain Range and mighty river Indus, the centuries old Harrand fort in Jampur tahsil of district Rajanpur is once...