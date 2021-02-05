Students selecting books at a stall during Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Books Festival organized by District Administration at Jinnah Bagh
APP49-050221 LARKANA: February 05 - Students selecting books at a stall during Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Books Festival organized by District Administration at Jinnah Bagh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
