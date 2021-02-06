Home Photos Feature Photos Students performing on the stage during three days drama festival to make... PhotosFeature Photos Students performing on the stage during three days drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Alhamra Sat, 6 Feb 2021, 10:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-060221 LAHORE: February 06 – Students performing on the stage during three days drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Alhamra. APP photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled (Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan) at Sargodha Arts Council RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled (Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan) at Sargodha Arts Council New York State Assembly proclaims Feb. 5 as ‘Kashmir Day’; Pakistanis observe Solidarity Day with fervour Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during photo exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Arts Council