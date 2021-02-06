Students performing on the stage during three days drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Alhamra
APP38-060221 LAHORE: February 06 – Students performing on the stage during three days drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Alhamra. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled (Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan) at Sargodha Arts Council

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR