Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students performing in tableau demonstration securing 2nd position in national level grand... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students performing in tableau demonstration securing 2nd position in national level grand campfire held under auspices of Boys Scout Association Sun, 10 Jan 2021, 11:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-100121 MULTAN: January 10 - Students performing in tableau demonstration securing 2nd position in national level grand campfire held under auspices of Boys Scout Association. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP29-100121 ALSO READ Students performing in tableau demonstration securing 2nd position in national level grand campfire held under auspices of Boys Scout Association RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students performing in tableau demonstration securing 2nd position in national level grand campfire held under auspices of Boys Scout Association Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Kachay Dhagay at Multan Arts Council Participation in exams must to promote in next classes: Shafqat