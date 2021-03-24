Students performing in a tableau to celebrate Nouroz festival and Pakistan Day at Khana Farhang Iran
APP40-240321 QUETTA: March 24 - Students performing in a tableau to celebrate Nouroz festival and Pakistan Day at Khana Farhang Iran. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP40-240321

ALSO READ  Pakistan Day celebrated in Sri Lanka with traditional fervor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR