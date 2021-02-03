Home Photos Feature Photos Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with Kashmir... PhotosFeature Photos Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 10:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-030221 PESHAWAR: February 03 Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A student singing a national song during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health worker administering vaccine among the students during 15 days anti-typhoid drive in the city City Degree Girls Collage Principal Ms. Tahira Dar along with teachers and students in a group photo during a function in connection with Kashmir... A student singing a national song during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls...