Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar
APP43-030221 PESHAWAR: February 03  Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  A student singing a national song during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Youth Affairs at City Degree Girls Collage Gulbahar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR