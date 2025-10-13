Monday, October 13, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStudents performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International Girl Child Day at Government Girls Degree College

Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International Girl Child Day at Government Girls Degree College
APP44-131025 LARKANA: October 13 - Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International Girl Child Day at Government Girls Degree College. APP/NAS/MAF/TZD/FHA
11
- Advertisement -
Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International Girl Child Day at Government Girls Degree College
APP44-131025
LARKANA
Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International Girl Child Day at Government Girls Degree College
APP45-131025
LARKANA 
Students performing in a tableau during a function in connection with International Girl Child Day at Government Girls Degree College
APP46-131025
LARKANA 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan