Home Photos Feature Photos Students passing through sewerage water accumulated at Fakir Ka Pir Road creating problems for commuters and pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 9:03 PM APP31-260121 HYDERABAD: January 26 Students passing through sewerage water accumulated at Fakir Ka Pir Road creating problems for commuters and pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan