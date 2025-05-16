38.2 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStudents participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Students participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India at the University of Sargodha

Students participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India at the University of Sargodha
APP05-160525 SARGODHA: May 16 – Students participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India at the University of Sargodha. APP/HSD/MAF/FHA
1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Students participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India at the University of Sargodha
APP05-160525
SARGODHA
Students participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India at the University of Sargodha
APP06-160525
SARGODHAStudents participate in a rally in support of the Pakistan Army as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India at the University of Sargodha

APP07-160525
SARGODHA

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan