Students on the way back after attending the school on last day at government school as Sindh Government announced to closed schools for 15 days from class 1 to 8th due to COVID-19
APP22-050421 HYDERABAD: April 05  Students on the way back after attending the school on last day at government school as Sindh Government announced to closed schools for 15 days from class 1 to 8th due to COVID-19. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  A motorcyclist on his way in front of DC office without wearing facemask not follows the SOPs for COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR