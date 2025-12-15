Monday, December 15, 2025
Students offering dua in commemoration of the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public School Peshawar terrorist attack at the Royal School System

APP12-151225 HYDERABAD: December 15 - Students offering dua in commemoration of the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public School Peshawar terrorist attack at the Royal School System. APP/FHN/TZD
