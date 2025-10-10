Friday, October 10, 2025
Students of the Department of Psychology and Counseling Center holding a banner during an awareness walk organized on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025 at the University of Sargodha.

SARGODHA: October 10 - Students of the Department of Psychology and Counseling Center holding a banner during an awareness walk organized on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025 at the University of Sargodha.
SARGODHA: October 10 –
SARGODHA: October 10 – Chairperson Department of Psychology and Counseling Center Prof Dr Najma Iqbal Malik leading an awareness walk on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025 at University of Sargodha. APP/HSD/FHA
