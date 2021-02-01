Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students of Royal Cambridge school participating in a Kashmir Solidarity Rally in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students of Royal Cambridge school participating in a Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connecting with 5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 8:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-010221 HYDERABAD: February 01 Students of Royal Cambridge school participating in a Kashmir Solidarity Rally in connecting with 5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Silence of global powers over Indian atrocities on Kashmiris worrisome: Sardar Yaqoob RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Silence of global powers over Indian atrocities on Kashmiris worrisome: Sardar Yaqoob Afridi warns oppressed, maimed Kashmir to erupt anytime; world should break silence on Kashmiri genocide Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri brethren