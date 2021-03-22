Home Photos Feature Photos Students of Mèlange Beauty Lounge & Institute (Project of STEP) perform Pakistan...PhotosFeature PhotosStudents of Mèlange Beauty Lounge & Institute (Project of STEP) perform Pakistan Resolution Theme Makeup Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 10:40 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-220321 LAHORE: March 22 Students of Mèlange Beauty Lounge & Institute (Project of STEP) perform Pakistan Resolution Theme Makeup. APP Photo by Ashraf ChAPP59-220321LAHORE: March 22 Students of Mèlange Beauty Lounge & Institute (Project of STEP) perform Pakistan Resolution Theme Makeup. APP Photo by Ashraf ChALSO READ A beautiful view of Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd MarchRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA beautiful view of Minar-e-Pakistan as people of Pakistan celebrates the Pakistan Day on 23rd MarchPM directs timeline-based execution of Ravi City, Business District projectsDonors watching as Pakistani and refugee youth practice their new technical skills at a NAVTTC institute