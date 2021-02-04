Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students of Laboratory High School UAF participating in a Kashmir Solidarity rally... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students of Laboratory High School UAF participating in a Kashmir Solidarity rally in connecting with Kashmir Solidarity Day at University of Agriculture Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 7:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-040221 FAISALABAD: February 04 - Students of Laboratory High School UAF participating in a Kashmir Solidarity rally in connecting with Kashmir Solidarity Day at University of Agriculture. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP30-040221 ALSO READ Civil society members participating in a rally in connection the Kashmir Solidarity Day outside Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Consul General of Pakistan H.E Ahmed Amjad Ali addressing the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ at Consulate General of Pakistan PTI Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Former Leader of the Opposition Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressing All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized by Majlis... Billboards being displayed at Mall Road in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day