Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStudents of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Students of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a tableau during Farewell Party in Honour Ex-District Education Officer (ES&HS) Gul Bahar Magsi at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh

Students of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a tableau during Farewell Party in Honour Ex-District Education Officer (ES&HS) Gul Bahar Magsi at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh
APP57-251025 LARKANA: October 25 - Students of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a tableau during Farewell Party in Honour Ex-District Education Officer (ES&HS) Gul Bahar Magsi at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh. APP/NAS/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Students of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a tableau during Farewell Party in Honour Ex-District Education Officer (ES&HS) Gul Bahar Magsi at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh
APP57-251025
LARKANA
Students of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a tableau during Farewell Party in Honour Ex-District Education Officer (ES&HS) Gul Bahar Magsi at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh
APP58-251025
LARKANA 
Students of Govt Girls Little Folks Higher Secondary School performing in a tableau during Farewell Party in Honour Ex-District Education Officer (ES&HS) Gul Bahar Magsi at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh
APP59-251025
LARKANA 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan