Home Photos Feature Photos Students of first year of MBBS and BDS are participating in White-Coat...PhotosFeature PhotosStudents of first year of MBBS and BDS are participating in White-Coat Receiving Ceremony at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) The University of Faisalabad (TUF) Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 10:11 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-22021 FAISALABAD: February 22 - Students of first year of MBBS and BDS are participating in White-Coat Receiving Ceremony at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ Trainer is giving training to children and students during Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program in collaboration with International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to promote tennis in Pakistan at Tennis Club